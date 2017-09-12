The National Ploughing Championships 2017 will take place from Tuesday, September 19 to Thursday September, 21 in Screggan, Tullamore Co. Offaly.

FRS have lots to offer visitors from jobs to live mobile app and chainsaw demonstrations, which will be shown on a big screen, and of course a cup of tea with a seat.

FARM JOBS: FRS Farm Relief Services are running a recruitment drive on their stand this year, with training and job opportunities for farm workers and in particular milkers. You can talk to FRS staff about the roles and apply online there and then for the many nationwide positions. There are full-time and part-time opportunities offering flexibility, competitive rates, training, experience and career progression. FRS operators will share their own experiences. Experienced milkers are invited to apply, but training is available for candidates who show the right attitude and enthusiasm to upskill. For more information visit www.frsfarmrelief.ie/careers

SEE HERDWATCH FOR YOURSELF: Meet the Herdwatch team to get a demonstration and special offers of the award winning App used by over 6,000 farmers to save time and money and lessen the burden of compliance paperwork. You can sign up for a free trail or the special ploughing offer on the FRS stand or at the Innovation Arena, where Herdwatch is a nominated innovation finalist. The Herdwatch team, along with their mascot ‘Herdie’, invite you to see Herdwatch for yourself. www.herdwatch.ie

CHAINSAW DEMONSTRATIONS: FRS Training will be launching their suite of essential chainsaw safety courses with live demonstrations throughout the three days, come along for top tips and to find out about the new courses which include tree felling, which will be demonstrated live on the big screen.

TYING OFF FENCING DEMONSTRATIONS: If you are interested in fencing, but would like a few tips from the experts, the FRS Fencing team will be instilling their know-how and demonstrating how to tie off wire and to fence correctly at the FRS stand. Visitors also have the chance to win €500 worth of Tinsley wire products.