Samaritans presence at National Ploughing Championships

Samaritans Ireland volunteers will be on hand to offer confidential emotional support to people visiting and taking part in the upcoming National Ploughing Championships.

The event takes place from Tuesday, 19 to Thursday, 21 September in Screggan, Tullamore, County Offaly.

Samaritans is continuing to develop its annual presence at the Ploughing Championships following a significant positive response from the public in recent years.

Throughout the three-day event, which has an average annual attendance of 280,000 visitors, 30 Samaritans volunteers from across the country will be available to speak to visitors.

Through their presence at the event, Samaritans hopes to raise awareness of the challenges faced by rural and farming communities, such as isolation and cutbacks to local services.

Volunteers also hope to raise awareness of Samaritans’ work and to encourage people to become a volunteer at their local branch.

