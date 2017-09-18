The following is the route from Galway and the West to the 2017 National Ploughing Championships at Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly. Traffic on this route will use the Green Route

Traffic travelling from the West will exit M6 motorway at Junction 6 (Horseleap, Clara) and will be directed towards Moate town. Traffic will then be directed left onto the Ballycumber Road. At Ballycumber traffic will join the R436 (Ballycumber to Clara Road) before turning right on towards Rahan Village. At Rahan Village traffic will be directed onto the L2011 towards the event site and parking.

Patrons travelling this route will park in the designated GREEN car parks on the right hand side of the L2011 just

beside the event grounds at Screggan.