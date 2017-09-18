Route from Limerick, Kerry and the South West to National Ploughing Championships

The following is the route from Limerick, Kerry and the South West to the 2017 National Ploughing Championships at Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly. Traffic on this route will use the Brown Route

Traffic travelling Northbound on the M7 will exit at Junction 26 (Nenagh South) and will proceed on the N52 towards Borrisokane. In Borrisokane traffic will take the N62 (signposted Portumna) and after 5km traffic will turn right onto the R438 to Cloghan. In Cloghan, traffic will turn onto the R357 before being directed to parking beside the event grounds.

Patrons on this route will park in the designated Brown car parks beside the event grounds at Screggan.

If you are driving to the National Ploughing Championships, the Gardai have issued the following advise

* You are advised to factor in at least double the normal journey time due to heavy volumes of traffic

* Read the traffic plan and know the route you are travelling

* Bring drinks and snacks especially if you are travelling with children

* If you have a vehicle pass make sure it is clearly displayed on the windscreen of your

vehicle as vehicles not displaying passes clearly may be directed into outer car parks

* Follow directional signage to venue – do not use GPS

* Note the colour of the over-head flying blimp and the number/colour /animal sign in your car park on entrance in order to find it easily on exit

* Event opens to the public at 9am and closes at 6pm