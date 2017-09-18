The route from Carlow, Wexford and the South East to the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore

The following is the route from Carlow, Wexford and the South East to the 2017 National Ploughing Championships at Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly. Traffic on this route will use the Yellow Route

Traffic travelling from Carlow, Wexford and the South East will travel on the N80 towards Portlaoise. At Bloomfield Roundabout, Portlaoise traffic will be directed right onto Rathbrennan and onto Junction 16 (M7). Traffic will then turn left to the Heath and left again at the Wheel Inn pub (sign-posted Portarlington). Traffic will proceed to Kennells Cross and be turned left and travel towards Mountmellick town. All traffic will be directed through Mountmellick town and onto Tullamore via Killeigh. Traffic will then proceed to parking beside the event grounds.

Patrons on this route will park in the designated YELLOW car parks beside the event grounds at Screggan.

If you are driving to the National Ploughing Championships, the Gardai have issued the following advise

* You are advised to factor in at least double the normal journey time due to heavy volumes of traffic

* Read the traffic plan and know the route you are travelling

* Bring drinks and snacks especially if you are travelling with children

* If you have a vehicle pass make sure it is clearly displayed on the windscreen of your

vehicle as vehicles not displaying passes clearly may be directed into outer car parks

* Follow directional signage to venue – do not use GPS

* Note the colour of the over-head flying blimp and the number/colour /animal sign in your car park on entrance in order to find it easily on exit

* Event opens to the public at 9am and closes at 6pm