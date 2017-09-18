All you need to know about the Garda Traffic Plan for National Ploughing Championships 2017

Gardaí have launched this traffic plan to help the expected 290,000 people attending the 2017 National Ploughing Championship get in and out of the site in Tullamore. The Ploughing takes place from September 19-21 at Screggan, and no matter where in the country you are coming from, the below traffic plan has everything you need to know in order to ensure a safe and hassle-free journey to #Ploughing 17.

BLUE ROUTE (Traffic from Cork/Munster):

Traffic travelling Northbound on the M8 will exit at Junction 6 (Horse & Jockey) and proceed to Thurles and onto Templemore and Roscrea on the N62. At Birr, traffic will join the N52 travelling northbound via Kilcormac and Blueball and onto the event site at Screggan, Tullamore.

Parking: Patrons on this route will park in the designated BLUE car parks on the left and right hand side beside the event grounds.

GREY ROUTE (Traffic from South East (Kilkenny):

Traffic travelling from Kilkenny/South East will travel North along the N77 via Durrow and Abbeyleix before arriving at Portlaoise. Traffic will be directed left at Father Brown Road through Clonminham and onto the N80 travelling towards Mountmellick. At Derryclooney Bridge, Mountmellick traffic will be directed left and onto the R422 through Rosenallis and Clonaslee. At Cloonagh Cross traffic will be directed right onto the R421 (Killurin Road). At Killurin Cross traffic will be directed left towards the event site at Screggan, Tullamore and parking beside the event site.

Parking: Patrons on this route will park in the designated GREY car parks beside the event grounds at Screggan.

YELLOW ROUTE (Traffic from the South East (Carlow):

Traffic travelling from Carlow and the South East will travel on the N80 towards Portlaoise. At Bloomfield Roundabout, Portlaoise traffic will be directed right onto Rathbrennan and onto Junction 16 (M7). Traffic will then turn left to the Heath and left again at the Wheel Inn pub (sign-posted Portarlington). Traffic will proceed to Kennells Cross and be turned left and travel towards Mountmellick town. All traffic will be directed through Mountmellick town and onto Tullamore via Killeigh. Traffic will then proceed to parking beside the event grounds.

Parking: Patrons on this route will park in the designated YELLOW car parks beside the event grounds at Screggan.

BROWN ROUTE (Traffic from Limerick, Kerry and Southwest):

Traffic travelling Northbound on the M7 will exit at Junction 26 (Nenagh South) and will proceed on the N52 towards Borrisokane. In Borrisokane traffic will take the N62 (Signposted Portumna) and after 5km traffic will turn right onto the R438 to Cloghan. In Cloghan, traffic will turn onto the R357 before being directed to parking beside the event grounds.

Parking: Patrons on this route will park in the designated BROWN car parks beside the event grounds at Screggan.

PURPLE ROUTE (Traffic from Dublin):

Traffic from Dublin to use the M4/M6 Westbound to Junction 5 on the M6 (Kilbeggan) and then onto the N52 towards Tullamore for 4km, where at Durrow turn right onto L2005 (passing GAA Pitch) and travel for 2km, then turn left onto the R420 and travel for 2km to avail of a shuttle service to the site.

Parking: Patrons on this route will park in the designated PURPLE car park.

PINK ROUTE (Traffic from the North):

Traffic travelling from the North will travel via Mullingar and onto the N52 towards Tyrellspass. Traffic will be turned right into Tyrellspass Village and on to Kilbeggan Village via R446 (old N6). Once through Kilbeggan Village turn left for Clara onto the R436. On the approach to Clara traffic will turn left onto the L2009 before joining the R420 Tullamore to Clara Road. Traffic will then turn right at Coolnahiley and be directed to parking beside the event grounds.

Parking: Patrons travelling this route will park in the designated PINK car parks beside the event grounds at Screggan.

GREEN ROUTE (Traffic from the West)

Traffic travelling from the West will exit M6 motorway at Junction 6 (Horseleap, Clara) and will be directed towards Moate town. Traffic will then be directed left onto the Ballycumber Road. At Ballycumber traffic will join the R436 (Ballycumber to Clara Road) before turning right on towards Rahan Village. At Rahan Village traffic will be directed onto the L2011 towards the event site and parking.

Parking: Patrons travelling this route will park in the designated GREEN car parks on the right hand side of the L2011 just

beside the event grounds at Screggan.

ORANGE ROUTE (Traffic from Kildare/Junction 15 M7):

Traffic travelling Westbound along the M7 Motorway will exit at Junction 15 (Cappakeel), turning right over the Motorway and onto the R445 (Old Dublin Road). At New Inn Roundabout traffic will proceed through Emo Village and onto Kennells Cross where it will turn right and be directed to Garryhinch Cross and onto Cloneygowan Village. Traffic will then follow the R420 to the event site.

Parking: Patrons travelling this route will park in the designated ORANGE car parks.

*ALL RELEVANT JUNCTION AND CAR PARK ENTRANCES/EXITS WILL HAVE APPROPRIATE SIGNAGE AND WILL BE CONTROLLED BY GARDA PESONNEL.

EXHIBITOR, COMPETITOR AND HUNT CHASE/SHEEPDOG TRIALS PARKING:

EXHIBITOR PARKING:

Exhibitors displaying a field pass will be directed to the Exhibition Arena up to 8am

Blue Route: Exhibitors on this route will proceed along the blue traffic route. Exhibitors will then park on the right hand side of the N.52 just after the blue Car Park adjacent to the event site.

Grey Route: Exhibitors on this route will proceed along the grey traffic route where they will be directed to the Exhibitors Parking Section located in the grey Car Park adjacent to the event site.

Yellow Route: Exhibitors on this route will proceed along yellow traffic route where they will be directed to the Exhibitors Parking Section located in the yellow Car Park adjacent to the event site.

Green Route: Exhibitors on this route will proceed along the green traffic route. Just after the green Car Parks, Exhibitors will turn left of the L2011 and be directed to Exhibitor parking adjacent to the event

site.

Orange Route: Exhibitors on this route will proceed along the orange traffic route to Kennells Cross where it will merge with the yellow route and travel on to the designated Exhibitor parking on the yellow route adjacent to the event site.

Brown Route: Exhibitors on this route will proceed along the brown route. At the Blue Ball Exhibitors will merge onto the blue traffic route and be directed to the Exhibitor Car Park located on the right hand side of the N52 adjacent to the event site.

Purple Route: Exhibitors on this route will proceed along the purple traffic route. At Ballyduff, Exhibitors will turn right onto the R420 where they will merge with the pink route at Coolnahiley. From here Exhibitors will be directed onto the designated Exhibitor car park adjacent to the event site.

Pink Route: Exhibitors on this route will proceed along the pink traffic route. Exhibitors will be directed to parking situated after the pink car parks adjacent to the event site.

COMPETITORS PARKING:

The Ploughing competitors’ Assembly Area is located of the L2011 (Claragh Cross) Screggan, Tullamore. This entrance will be clearly marked. The following will apply in relation to Ploughing Competitors:

Blue Route: Competitors travelling the blue route (Cork/Munster) will turn off the N52 at Screggan (sign-posted Mucklagh). At Screggan Cross competitors will turn left, travel 300m to Claragh Cross and turn right to the Assembly Yard and parking.

Grey Route: Competitors travelling the grey route (South East/Kilkenny) route will via Screggan Cross to Claragh Cross and turn right to the Assembly Yard and parking.

Yellow Route: Competitors travelling the yellow route (South East/Carlow) will join the N52 at Clonminch, Tullamore where they will travel along the town by-pass towards Mucklagh. At Mucklagh they will proceed through the village, turn right at Screggan Cross, travel 300m to Claragh Cross and turn right to the Assembly Yard and parking.

Brown Route: Competitors travelling the brown route (Limerick/Kerry) will turn off the N52 at Screggan (signposted Mucklagh). At Screggan Cross competitors will turn left, travel 300m to Claragh Cross and turn right to the Assembly Yard and parking.

Purple Route: Competitors travelling the purple route (Dublin) will turn right at Ballyduff (R420) onto Clara/Tullamore Road where it will proceed to Coolnahiley. At Coolnahiley competitors will turn left and travel towards Ballinamere. At Ballinamere GAA pitch competitors will turn right on towards Rahan village and join the green route at Rahan and proceed as per green route to Claragh Cross, turning left to the Assembly Yard and parking.

Green Route: Competitors travelling the green route (West) will arrive at Rahan and travel the L2011 onwards to Claragh Cross turning left to the Assembly Yard and parking.

Pink Route: Competitors travelling the pink route (North) will turn right off the R420 Tullamore/Clara Road at Coolnahiley. Competitors will then travel to Ballinamere. At Ballinamere GAA pitch competitors will turn right on towards Rahan village and join the green route at Rahan and proceed as per green route to Claragh Cross, turning left to the Assembly Yard and parking.

Orange Route: Competitors travelling the Orange Route (Kildare / Junction 15, M7) will proceed to Kennells Cross where it will merge with the yellow route. This traffic will travel as per detailed in the yellow route above.

HUNT CHASE/SHEEPDOG TRIALS PARKING:

The Grounds for the Hunt Chase/Sheepdogs Trials are located on the L2011 (Mucklagh/Rahan Road) marked Entrance Gate No. 5. The following will apply in relation to Hunt Chase, Sheepdog Competitors:

Blue Route: Participants from the blue route (Cork/Munster) will turn off the N52 at Screggan (signposted Mucklagh). At Screggan Cross participants will turn left, travel 200m to Gate No. 5 and enter grounds on the right.

Brown Route: Participants from the brown route (Limerick/Kerry) will turn off the N52 at Screggan (signposted Mucklagh). At Screggan Cross participants will turn left, travel 200m to Gate No. 5 and enter

grounds on the right.

Grey Route: Participants from the grey route (South East/Kilkenny) will travel on to Screggan Cross onto the L2011 entering the grounds on the right hand side at Gate 5.

Yellow Route: Participants from the yellow route (South East/Carlow) will join the N52 at Clonminch, Tullamore where they will travel along the town by-pass towards Mucklagh. At Mucklagh they will proceed through the village, turn right at Screggan Cross onto the L2011 entering the grounds on the right at Gate 5.

Orange Route: Participants from the Orange Route (Kildare/Junction 15, M7) will proceed to Kennells Cross where it will merge with the yellow route. Participants will travel as per detailed in the yellow route above.

Green Route: Participants from the green route (West) will travel to Rahan Village and onwards to the L2011 entering the grounds on the left hand side at Gate 5.

Purple Route: Participants from the purple route (Dublin) will turn right at Ballyduff R420 onto the Clara/Tullamore Road where it will proceed to Coolnahiley. At Coolnahiley participants will turn left and travel towards Ballinamere. At Ballinamere GAA Pitch participants will turn right towards Rahan Village and join the green route at Rahan. Participants will then travel the L2011 entering the grounds on the left hand side at Gate 5.

Pink Route: Participants from the pink route (North) will turn right off the R420 (Tullamore/Clara) Road at Coolnahiley. At Coolnahiley participants will turn left and travel towards Ballinamere. At Ballinamere GAA Pitch participants will turn right towards Rahan Village and join the green route at Rahan. Participants will then travel the L2011 entering the grounds on the left hand side at Gate 5.

DISABLED PARKING

BLUE – BROWN – GREY ROUTES:

Disabled Parking for the Blue, Brown and Grey Routes is located within the Event Grounds at Gate 5 adjacent to the Hunt Chase. Only properly accredited vehicles will be allowed entry to Disabled Parking. Disabled Parking on the Green Route is situated beside the Green Exhibitor parking adjacent to the event site. Disabled Parking on the Purple and Pink Routes will follow the Exhibitors signs and will park in the Disabled car park beside the Pink Exhibitors Car Park adjacent to the event site.

Disabled Parking on the Yellow / Orange Route is located on the N52 Mucklagh By-Pass adjacent to the Livestock Entrance.

BUS, TAXI & SHUTTLE BUS SERVICE:

BUS PARKING:

All Buses on Brown / Blue route will continue past the entrance to the Blue Routes and continue 400m and park across from the event site.

All Buses travelling on the Purple / Pink routes will continue on to the N52 (Mucklagh By-Pass) and park across from the event site.

All Buses travelling on the Orange, Yellow and Grey Routes will travel to Mountmellick where they will proceed to Tullamore via the N80. They will then be directed to Bus Parking on the N52 (Mucklagh By-Pass) across from the event site.

All Buses travelling on the Green Route will exit the M6 at Junction 5 Kilbeggan and proceed on the N52 to Mucklagh By-Pass and park across from the event site.

SHUTTLE BUS:

A Shuttle Bus service operated by Bus Eireann will be in operation from Tullamore Train Station. The times of this service will operate to suit train times with pick up times from Tullamore Train Station starting at 06.55am until 12 noon. The Shuttle Bus service will start return runs from the site to Tullamore Train Station at 14.00pm up until 18.30pm. The drop off and pick up point is located near the main entrance along the N52 and very close to the 3 main entrances along the front of the site.

TAXI PARKING:

Taxis dropping off patrons will be facilitated as close to the car parks as is possible once there is no interference with the flow of traffic. There is no designated Taxi pick up area in or around the event site.

Checklist for travelling to Ploughing 2017:

- If you can take the train do – Tullamore Train Station is 10 minutes from the site and a shuttle bus will drop you at the entrance gate. Shuttle Bus fees; €5 Children (under 16) €8 Adult, Family Tickets also available.

- If you are driving to the event we advise you to factor in at least double the normal journey time due to heavy volumes of traffic

- Read the traffic plan and know the route you are travelling

- Bring drinks and snacks especially if you are travelling with children

- If you have a vehicle pass make sure it is clearly displayed on the windscreen of your vehicle as vehicles not displaying passes clearly may be directed into outer car parks

- Its Autumn, its outdoor, its Ireland – dress for Irish weather

- Wear good footwear suitable for rough terrain

- Follow directional signage to venue – do not use GPS

- Note the colour of the over-head flying blimp and the number/colour /animal sign in your car park on entrance in order to find it easily on exit

- Download the Ploughing App for live event and traffic updates

- Event opens to the public at 9am and closes at 6pm

Important contacts for traffic updates:

www.npa.ie @npaie

www.garda.ie, @gardatraffic

www.theaa.ie, @aaroadwatch

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.