Laois team ready for National Ploughing Chamionships

A Laois team is all set for the National Ploughing Championship this week which kicks off on Tuesday, September 19 and runs for three days until Thursday, September 21.

'The Ploughing' as it is known, is on in Screggan in Tulamore this year.

The Laois County Ploughing Committee celebrated it's 50th anniversary this year and the Chairperson Jim Greene has wished the Laois contestants the best of luck.

The committee also thanked Billy Shaw and his friendly staff for sponsoring the Laois County Ploughing team and for his continued support through the years.

The Laois Ploughing team will compete in the following categories:

Intermediate Conventional

Alan Davis

Dj McHugh

Junior Conventional

Pat Cooney

Senior Reversible

Patsy Condron

Intermediate Reversible

Karl Davis

Jimmy Ryan

Three Furrow Conventional Match

JP Fenlon

Three Furrow Reversible

Kieran O'Connor

U28 Conventional

Brendan Greene

U21 Conventional

David Walsh

Farmerrette

Nora Cushen

Novice

Sarah McDonald

Vintage

Tom Pender

