Laois team ready for National Ploughing Chamionships
Some of the South Laois ploughing members at the Laois Ploughing 50th championships at Cannonswood. Picture: Alf Harvey.
A Laois team is all set for the National Ploughing Championship this week which kicks off on Tuesday, September 19 and runs for three days until Thursday, September 21.
'The Ploughing' as it is known, is on in Screggan in Tulamore this year.
The Laois County Ploughing Committee celebrated it's 50th anniversary this year and the Chairperson Jim Greene has wished the Laois contestants the best of luck.
The committee also thanked Billy Shaw and his friendly staff for sponsoring the Laois County Ploughing team and for his continued support through the years.
The Laois Ploughing team will compete in the following categories:
Intermediate Conventional
Alan Davis
Dj McHugh
Junior Conventional
Pat Cooney
Senior Reversible
Patsy Condron
Intermediate Reversible
Karl Davis
Jimmy Ryan
Three Furrow Conventional Match
JP Fenlon
Three Furrow Reversible
Kieran O'Connor
U28 Conventional
Brendan Greene
U21 Conventional
David Walsh
Farmerrette
Nora Cushen
Novice
Sarah McDonald
Vintage
Tom Pender
Follow The National Ploughing 2017 on the Leinster Express website here.
