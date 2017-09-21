Weather set to improve dramatically for final day of National Ploughing Championships

After the heavy rain which caused flooding in some places of the site at the National Ploughing Championships on Wednesday, the weather is set to improve dramatically for Thursday.

The day will begin well with sunny spells and that weather will last for much of the day. The odd shower may develop in the afternoon but any that do arrive will be scattered and light. Temperatures will reach a high of 15-16 degrees in a light breeze.

All in all a much better day than Wednesday