All systems go for last day of National Ploughing Championships

It's all systems go today for the final day of the National Ploughing Championships after a clean up operation that lasted long into the night following yesterday's heavy rain.

@NPAIE @FRSFarmRelief & local farmers & volunteers work through the night prepping #ploughing17 for the morning - see you bright and early pic.twitter.com/F6HDzAglFz — National Ploughing (@NPAIE) September 20, 2017

The hard work by volunteers and local farmers has paid off as the lying water has been cleared from the site.

Conditions will still be soft in places but everything is ready to go for those travelling to the final day.

A record 112,000 attended on day one while 87,000 braved the conditions yesterday bringing the total number of visitors so far to just under 200,000.