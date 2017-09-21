Laois has had a winner at the 2017 National Ploughing Championships

Laois has a brand new All-Ireland champion after a stellar few days for the county's competitors at the National Ploughing Championships.

While hundreds of thousands of people inspected the many stalls and stands in the exhibition arena , the real business was taking place at the edge of the site as over 300 competitors from around Ireland competed for national honours in the ploughing stakes.

On Tuesday, in the Intermediate Reversible Class, O'Moore man Karl Davis ploughed his way to the top with an excellent victory. He staved off stiff competition from Michael O'Halloran of Kerry who was second, as well as Jimmy Cotter of Waterford who came home in third spot.

Also on Tuesday, in the U21 Conventional Class Junior Grade, Laois competitor David Walsh was agonisingly close to following in Karl's footsteps as he finished in second place, just losing out to Padraig Deery of Monaghan. Brendan Sheridan of Mayo was third.