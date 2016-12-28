No council cash for Ballybrittas streetlight

Councillors have been invited to use their individual €21,000 discretionary budgets to pay for new streetlights in Ballybrittas.

Cllr Tom Mulhall asked for public lights at Breen’s Cross, Ballybrittas, at the December meeting of the Graiguecullen Port district.

Engineer Farhan Nasiem will review the location.

“There is no funding available for new lights. Councillors can consider their 2017 funding here,” he said.