Third disabled parking space needed for Rath NS

A third disabled carparking space is to be considered by Laois County Council, for Rath school in Ballybrittas.

The area engineer is to meet the school to discuss their specific requirements.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy requested the space, at the December meeting of the Graiguecullen Portarlington municipal district.

“I can arrange that. There are a number of children there with special needs, sight problems,” he said.