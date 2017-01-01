Vicarstown chapel grounds damaged by turning cars

The entrance to Vicarstown Chapel is to be resurfaced by Laois County Council, following a request by Cllr Tom Mulhall at the December meeting of the Graiguecullen Portarlington municipal district.

The site was inspected by engineer Philip McVeigh.

“The road surface is due for an upgrade. It had most likely deteriorated due to the vehicle turning movements at the entrance. This location will be included on our programme of surfacing works,” said Mr McVeigh.