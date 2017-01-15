Children at play against the rules

Erect a ‘Children at Play’ sign in Derrykearn, Abbeyleix, proposed Chairman Cllr John Joe Fennelly at a Portlaoise Municipal District meeting.

Can’t be done, insisted Engineer Wes Wilkinson. Such signs were only for residential areas in towns and villages or at housing estate entrances, he explained, quoting regulations. Not so, retorted Cllr Willie Aird. The Council had been erecting signs in rural areas for many years, he claimed.

“It’s worse we are getting,” he argued. “Are ye going to backtrack from what you are doing?

Turning to Derrykearn, Cllr Aird isisteded: “Put up the sign!”. Cllr Noel Tuohy agreed.