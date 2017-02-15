Court - Athy man caught with items robbed from tents at the Picnic

A 20-year-old man convicted of having in his possession items stolen from tents at last year’s Electric Picnic has been given community service in lieu of prison.

Eddie McCarthy (20), 44 Castle Park, Athy, was charged with three counts of handling stolen property.

State’s evidence outlined that on September 5 this year, a number of tents were broken into at the Electric Picnic.

Three males were detected, and two ran away but the third, the accused, remained.

Among the stolen items was a bag and an iPad, and McCarthy was found to have €115 in cash, £5 sterling, and €38.50 in change.

The accused was found suitable to do community service, and Judge Catherine Staines imposed 200 hours in lieu of ten months’ detention.