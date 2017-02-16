Court - Suspended sentence for assaulting niece with a hurl

A Mountmellick man who assaulted his own niece by striking her repeatedly with a hurl until the hurl broke against her body has been given a suspended sentence.

Before the district court was Thomas Tuohy (54), 2 Portarlington Road, Mountmellick, charged with assault causing harm, at the Ballyfin Road, Mountrath, on July 4 last.

State’s evidence outlined that the injured party, a 30-year-old woman, was driving when the accused and another person overtook and cut her off on the road.

The court heard that the accused was the injured party’s uncle and there was an ongoing family dispute.

A fight ensued between the injured party and the other occupant of the accused’s car.

The accused intervened in this argument by taking a hurl from the boot of his car and assaulting his niece. He hit her several times with the hurl, finally breaking the hurl off her.

The injured party received soft tissue damage and bruising.

The case was previously adjourned and when the matter returned to court last week, defence solicitor, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client had €700 compensation and a letter of apology.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that the injured party had now recovered and wanted nothing more to do with the accused.

Saying it was a very serious incident, the judge imposed a ten-month sentence, suspended for two years, with condition that the accused have no contact with the injured party.