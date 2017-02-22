Court - Teen could have killed motorist with rock - Judge

A motorist could have been killed when a large rock was thrown at his windscreen in Portlaoise, Judge Catherine Staines told a teenage defendant.

The 15-year-old - who attended Portlaoise District Court with his mother and cannot be named due to his age - admitted being with a group who threw a large rock at a passing car on the Link Road in Portlaoise on July 21, 2016.

“Does he realise he could have killed somebody?” Judge Staines asked the youth’s solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick at last Thursday's sitting.

“Why on earth did he do that,” she said aghast. “What if your mother was in the car and she was killed,” she continued.

As the teenager nervously smirked, Judge Staines remarked that he appeared to think the incident was funny.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the youth was one of a group of “at least three people” at the location.

“He was the one who was recognised,” she explained although she admitted that her client “certainly has a lot of growing up to do”.

Ms Fitzpatrick said he has started youth reach and doesn’t have any issues with alcohol or drugs.

Insp Aidan Farrelly said the motorist was uninjured when his “windscreen was struck by a large rock.”

The total cost of repairing the damage was €239, he remarked.

The defendant told Judge Staines that he was in reciept of €40 a week and he didn’t contribute to the household. “You are going to pay €20 a week to Ms Fitzpatrick for ten weeks,” she ordered.

Judge Staines decided to adjourn the case to May 4 to allow for the preparation of a probation report and allow for compensation to be paid.