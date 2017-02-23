Laois schools encouraged to get involved in Engineers Week

Engineers Ireland are calling on primary and secondary school teachers in Laois to take the Engineers Week Challenge and bring the world of engineering alive in their classroom during Engineers Week.

Taking place from 4th – 10th March, the annual event is coordinated by Engineers Ireland's STEPS programme - funded as a strategic partner of Science Foundation Ireland’s (SFI) Smart Futures Programme.

As well as events organised by Dunamaise Arts and Theatre and Mountmellick Library for students in Laois, primary and secondary school teachers are also encouraged to run their own classroom-based activities, quizzes and competitions.

By taking part, teachers will receive an Engineers Week participation certificate and will also have the opportunity to win a fun, engaging STEM show or workshop for their school. Secondary School students will also have the opportunity to win a Samsung Tablet by entering the ‘Engineering in your Locality’ photo competition, details of which can be found in their teacher’s challenge pack.

Commenting in advance of Engineers Week, Caroline Spillane, Director General of Engineers Ireland, said: “Engineers Week is a chance for teachers and young people to find out more about the many career opportunities available within the engineering sector and encourage more students to pursue engineering at third level because Ireland and the world needs more engineers.

To find out more about events taking place in Laois or to submit the details of any activities you and your class plan to complete, visit: www.engineersweek.ie