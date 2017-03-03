Patching and signs on way for road in Camross

A Camross road will be patched and signs could be on the way, councillors have been told.

Cllr Seamus McDonald called for repairs and signs at the Derrycarron to Cappinarrow road, Camross.

“This road will be included in the patching rota. The roads supervisors for the area will meet the councillor on the site to discuss the need for signage,” Mr Edmond Kenny, Acting Senior Executive Engineer told councillors at the area’s Municipal District meeting.