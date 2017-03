A patching unit will be dispatched to repair the road at Rosenallis road but a complete overhaul of the road is needed according to a county councillor.

Cllr Dave Goodwin welcomed the inclusion of Shanbeg road on the patching unit’s rota but he felt more extensive work was needed.

“It needs to be totally resurfaced at some stage,” he told the recent Borri-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.