Ponds at Moutmellick church and serious subsidence at Glanbia entry

Very serious damage, including substantial subsidence, has to be addressed at a busy Mountmellick Road.

So insists Cllr Paddy Bracken as he called for a bigger commitment to extensive repairs at Glanbia Mountmellick.

“It is very urgent. That whole road has subsided. It is very serious,” he told council officials at the Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

Mr Edmond Kenny, Acting Senior Executive Engineer, had told the Fianna Fáil councillor that funding will be sought from Transport Infrastructure Ireland to carry out the repairs.

However, Cllr Bracken said work has been carried out before but insisted that more action is urgently needed.

Cllr Bracken also called for action at St Joseph's Parish Church where he said Mass goers have to navigate around a pond to get into the Church during bad weather. Cllr Paddy Bracken .

“The water is ponding,” he said.

The hole is on the patching unit rota.