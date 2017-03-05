Signs needed to cut out confusion in Luggacurren Laois

Re-erect sign for Luggacurren at L 3839-47 junction to avoid confusing people travelling from Stradbally direction, proposed Cllr Padraig Fleming at a Portarlington/Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting .

Executive Engineer John Ormond: “Item has been referred to TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) for inclusion on its maintenance schedule.”

Cllr Fleming lay-bys would be installed on the road up the hill from the village.

Mr Ormond said the work would be done within eight to 10 weeks.