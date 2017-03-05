Warning needed for humps and dips on boggy but busy road in Laois

Signs to warn people about bumps and hollows will be installed on a road that traverses a bog from Trumera to Mountrath.

Cllr James Kelly told council officials that signs and markings are needed on a stretch of the busy R430. He highlighted a stretch from the M7 bridge at Trumera to Gilman’s Corner, Mountrath.

“There are 3kms there with a lot of bumps and hollows. The surface is good but warning signs would be a lot of help motorists,” he said.

Mr Edmond Kenny, Acting Senior Executive Engineer, told the Independent councillor the the stretch is “a bog rampart” but that the surface was quite good overall.

He said that Laois County Council will upgrade signs and road markings.