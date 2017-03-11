Errill to get advance sign at Rathdowney road junction

Errill to get advance sign at Rathdowney road junction

An advance stop sign is to be located in Errill village to improve safety where a local road meets a regional road.

Cllr James Kelly was given the commitment by area engineer Edmond Kenny after calling for the stop sign at the L5538/R443 junction to be relocated.

“An advance stop sign will be erected ,” said Mr Kenny.

Cllr Kelly said existing stop sign is a short distance from a bend leading into the junction.