Errill to get advance sign at Rathdowney road junction

An advance stop sign is to be located in Errill village to improve safety where a local road meets a regional road.

Cllr James Kelly was given the commitment by area engineer Edmond Kenny after calling for the stop sign at the L5538/R443 junction to be relocated.

“An advance stop sign will be erected ,” said Mr Kenny.

Cllr Kelly said existing stop sign is a short distance from a bend leading into the junction.