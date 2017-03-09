Court - Drunken nuisance on Portarlington street and supermarket

A 44-year-old man has been fined for causing a drunken disturbance.

Patrick Colbert (44), St Martha’s Hostel, Longford, was charged at last week’s district court in Portlaoise.

Inspector Jer Glavin gave evidence that on December 15 last, at Main Street Portarlington, the accused entered a supermarket in an intoxicated state and became abusive to people.

He then went out onto the street and continued to be a nuisance. He had one previous conviction.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that a young person had been taken into care and it caused difficulties for her client, who had been relying on drink.

The accused was convicted and fined €200.