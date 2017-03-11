Gardaí issue appeal for missing person in Monasterevin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 60 year old Eileen Roche, who is missing from her home at St Mary's Avenue, Monasterevin.

Eileen, who has been seen since Thursday, March 9, is described as having blonde shoulder length hair, blue eyes, 5’3” in height and slim build.

When last seen she was wearing navy tartan trousers, pink jumper, grey hooded coat, black patented shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or any Garda station.