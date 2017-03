Is Alcohol causing problems in your home?

If so there will be an open meeting on Thursday 23rd March at 8.30pm in St Fintan’s Hospital, Day Care Centre at the rear of the hospital.

This is a meeting for people who think they may have a problem with alcohol and for those affected by someone’s drinking.

Speakers from both AA and Alanon (Alanon is a support group for concerned people). Refreshments served