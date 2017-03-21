Parking at Mountrath school is still a problem

Parking remains a problem at the new school in Mountrath, stressed Chairman Cllr John King at a Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick Municipal District meeting last Thursday.

The Fine Gael county councilor called on the Co Council to cut the hedge at School Lane “as this is very dangerous at school time and for people attending funerals.”

And he urged the Council to develop a carpark in the area to serve church and school.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent0 supporting the proposals, said the land in question was zoned for housing. He believed there should be no problem in rezoning it for parking to facilitate the 750-student school.

“The planning on the school was very bad,” he said.