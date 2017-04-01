Clonaslee sign work targetted by Cllr McDonald

Repair damaged bridge at Coolagh, Clonaslee, proposed Cllr Seamus McDonald at a Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

Senior Executive Engineer Paul McLoughlin said the Council would prepare an estimate of the likely repair cost.

Cllr McDonald also called on the Council to clean all road signs from Clonaslee to the county boundary.

Mr McLoughlin said the Council had commenced the operation.