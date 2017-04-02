Mechanical street sweeper for Port queried

Any chance of a mechanical footpath sweeper in Port? asked Cllr Tom Mulhall at a Portarlington/Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

Executive Engineer John Ormond said a road sweeper operated in the town. Cllr Mulhall said he was asking for a smaller machine-to clean paths. Portlaoise had one, he added.

Cllr Aidan Mullins praised volunteer street cleaner Tom Lalor for his efforts and called on local business people to clean outside their premises.