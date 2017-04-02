Council between Dunamaise Rock and hard shoulder

A fatal accident had taken place at a junction near The Rock of Dunamaise, Cllr Tom Mulhall told a Graiguecullen/Portarlington Municipal District meeting last Wednesday.

Adopted was the Fine Gael councillor's call on Laois County Council to widen the hard shoulder at the entrance to The Rock Lane.

Executive Engineer Farhan Nasiem: “Road design will be in contact with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to improve safety at this junction.”