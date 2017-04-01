Eight stop signs stolen from roads around Port

Eight stop signs had been stolen from the Portarlington area, Executive Engineer John Ormond told a Municipal District meeting last Wednesday.

Cllr Tom Mulhall: “It’s a serious issue.”

Meanwhile, erect a ‘stop ahead’ warning sign on the road approaching the old Portarlington Road and R445 at The Heath, proposed Cllr Paschal McEvoy at the same meeting .

He was told it will be considered pending the outcome of site inspection.