Dog owners urged to keep streets of Laois village clean

Borris-in-Ossory Tidy Towns Committee is asking all dog owners in the area to take responsibility for their dog and not allow them to foul when out walking.

The committee says it is an offence to allow a dog under your control to foul in a public place.

"This means the owner or person in charge of the dog is required to remove dog faeces and dispose of them in a suitable, sanitary manner," says the committee.

Borris Tidy Towns requests that dog owners please make sure you carry a doggy bag which can be disposed of in a bin and respect the footpaths and green spaces in our community.