Action call from Cllr Goodwin over Capard, Campclone

Erect dangerous bend signs at Capard (Skerry), Rosenallis, proposed Cllr David Goodwin at a Borris-in-Ossory/Moutmellick Municipal District meeting.

Senior Executive Engineer Paul McLoughlin: “An assessment will be carried out and signs will be provided at this location as required.”

Cllr Goodwin also called for the repair of the road at Campclone, Ballyfin.

Mr McLoughlin: “Campclone has been included on the patching rota for repairs the earliest opportunity.”