Portlaoise resident refused bail following serious armed robbery in Tullamore

A Portlaoise resident is one of two men refused bail at Portlaoise District Court after being charged in relation to an armed robbery at a filling station in Tullamore this week.

Darren O'Brien of 59 Hillview Drive, Portlaoise, appeared alongside with an address David Wilson, 4 Árasáin Pheadair, Bawnboy, Co Cavan and were both refused bail when they appeared before Portlaoise District Court on Thursday, April 6.

A third individual, a woman, Frances O'Brien, with an address also at 4 Árasáin Pheadair, Bawnboy, Co Cavan, was granted bail to appear again before Tullamore District Court on May 17.

The State objected to bail for the two men before the court, and the judge subsequently refused bail due to the seriousness of the alleged offence. The judge also said she feared the men would re-offend to feed their drug addictions. Both men were sent forward to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on April 13.

The charges arise from an alleged raid Cappincur, Tullamore on Tuesday, April 4, where staff were threatened with a knife and a hammer.

Gardaí gave chase and a car with suspects was eventually stopped in Clonard, Co Westmeath. A garda car was rammed during the incident.