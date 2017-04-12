HSE hospital group claims 'progress' on filling Portlaoise hospital posts

The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group has claimed 'strong progress has been made in recruiting staff for Portlaoise hospital.

”There has been strong progress made in the recruitment of key personnel for women and infant services, with appointments being made across both hospital sites (The Coombe Hospital and Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise) that will assist the Group in the delivery of integrated services,” said the DMHG.

It says other positions are also at an advanced stage of development:

- Two Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologists began work across both sites in August 2016.

- Two Consultant Neonatologists appointed in December 2016 to support neonatology requirements of the network;

- New Director of Midwifery appointed in January 2016;

- Emergency Medicine consultant hired late 2016.

Recruitment is also underway for a Bereavement CMS. Approval has been received for the appointment of a Consultant Perinatal Pathologist to support pathology requirements of the network. Approval has been received for the appointment of a Consultant Perinatal Psychiatrist. Approval has also been received for the appointment of pastoral care and social work positions.