Laois should benefit from anti-crime CCTV grants

Laois communities who want take halt criminals should benefit from a new grant scheme for community CCTV, according to Laois TD and Minnister Charle Flanagan.

The Fine Gael TD was reacting to the announcement that a new grant-aid scheme to assist community groups with establishing community based CCTV systems was being launched.

“Under the scheme, eligible community groups can apply for grant-aid of up to 60% of the total capital cost of a proposed CCTV system, up to a maximum grant of €40,000. Upon approval of the grant, the applicant will receive an up-front payment of 50% of the grant with the balance to be paid when the system is fully operational.

“Some of the key objectives of the Scheme are to enhance existing policing provision within the community, to assist in the prevention and reduction of local crime, disorder and anti-social activity and to increase community involvement in the provision of legitimate, integrated responses to prevent and reduce crime in local areas in association with appropriate agencies.

“These CCTV systems will act as a deterrent to anti-social behaviour and enhance existing policing provision here in Laois. It is intended that the scheme will run for 3 years with funding of €1 million being made available each year," he said.

Concluding Minister Flanagan said he was 'delighted' to see the Government following through on the commitments.

“We will also continue to work with Garda management and the Policing Authority to implement reforms that will provide greater confidence, protection, transparency and efficiency to crime reduction, detection and prosecution, here in Laois," he said.