Gardai issue appeal for information about missing 15 year old from Mountmellick

Gardai wish to are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year old Jason Collins who is missing from Mountmellick since Saturday, April 15.

Jason is described as being 5’ 5’’ tall with black hair and of medium build. When last seen he was wearing grey shorts, a black t- shirt, grey Nike runners and a blue jacket. It is believed that he may be in the Dublin area.

Anyone who has seen Jason or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-8674100, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.