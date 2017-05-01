Death of Peg Fleming mother of the Laois Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming

The death has taken place of the Margaret 'Peg' Fleming mother of the Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming.

Mrs Fleming née Griffin, The Swan House, The Swan, Athy, Co. Laois and formerly Castlegregory, Co. Kerry passed away on May 1, peacefully at Drominin Nursing Home, Stradbally in her 96th year.

She is pre-deceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her family Mary, Lazerian, Jim, Cllr Padraig, Leo, Margaret, Anne, Sean, Brendan and Joseph, her daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 7pm this evening (Monday) with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Wolfhill for 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday afternoon at 1pm followed by burial in Clogh Cemetery.