Extensive underground electric cables promised for Portarlington

Work on undergrounding ESB cables would start in four to six weeks, Acting Senior Executive Engineer Farhan Nasiem told the recent Portarlington/Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting .

Cllr Aidan Mullins had asked for a progress report on traffic control measures in Portarlington, on Bracklone Street and at the Crowe Street/Upper Main Street, French Church Street/Link Road and Spa Street/The Square junctions.

Mr Nasiem said it was intended to start design works on the installation of traffic lights at the Crowe Street junction. Subject to funding, the design would be ready in two months and construction work would then be done, he added.

Cllr Mullins: “It has to happen this year. Traffic cannot navigate the town.”