Ambulance route in Laois threatened by collapsing bridge claims councillor

“That bridge is going to go,” warned Cllr Ben Brennan at a Graiguecullen/Portarlington Municipal District meeting.

He said the centre of the bridge, in Mayo, was completely gone. And he predicted: “We are going to end up with a cul-de-sac.”

Cllr Padraig Fleming: “Ambulances travel that road.”

Executive Engineer John Ormond: “There is currently no funding allocated to bridge repairs at this location for 2017. Funding will be requested for 2018. This bridge will be monitored by area staff until the works can be completed.”