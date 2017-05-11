Households urged to make a mark against thieves urge Portlaoise gardaí

Gardaí urged the public to mark your electronics and other property with their eircode gardaí at a recent Laois Public Participation Network (LPPN) meeting in Portlaoise.

Speaking at the meeting Portlaoise based Garda Keith Shier said that even though there is controversy surrounding eircodes they are very useful to the emergency services.

“Each code is unique to a particular home. Sometimes when people call 999 the most difficult information for the operators to get from the caller is their exact location. Getting this helps us to get the nearest unit to your door as quickly as possible. If you can tell the operator your eircode rather than giving directions you can be pinpointed immediately. This is especially useful for the emergency services to find houses that don’t have specific addresses, for example, houses in rural areas,” he told the meeting at the Killeshin Hotel.

Invisible ink pens were given to people at the meeting with advice from Garda Shier to write their eircodes onto possessions such as the screens of tablets, mobile phones and televisions.

The special pens have a built in button at the bottom which lights up the hidden information. When stolen property is recovered gardaí check for markings both visible and invisible to the naked eye. Garda Shier says that if eircodes are used to mark items it is much easier for them to return stolen property to rightful owners quickly, adding that in order to prosecute criminals for possessing stolen goods they must be able to prove that they are stolen.

Property can be recorded with the garda siochana by logging onto www.garda.ie.

Also speaking at the meeting was chairperson of Ballinakill GAA Club Shea Brennan who revealed the committees new fundraising opportunity for all and any community groups in Laois and its five surrounding counties.

“This is a hassle free fundraising opportunity for people to fundraise for their chosen projects and causes. The Idea is basically an 80/20 percentage where we design lines sheets for charities, schools and any community groups that wish to get involved.

“These sheets will be uniquely for them and contain information on the local cause.

“Each line will cost €5 with 20 lines or €100 per sheet. The group keeps 80% and we get 20% for our projects in Ballinakill. We look after everything from permits to printing and provide very decent prizes thereby removing the hassle from fundraising. This idea relieves the huge organisation that goes into family fun days and similar fundraising events.

“Committees having spent a couple of months putting events in place can see their hard work gone to waste with rain on the morning of the event. A committee can find itself down money rather than making money.” he said.

Further information is available from Shea on 087 2355301.

The LPPN is a framework for public engagement with Laois County Council. It aims link community with the local authority. The initiative enables public organisations in the community to have a voice on a range of issues and interests within the local government.

F or those who wish to contact the LPPN you can do so by emailing ppn@laoiscoco.ie.