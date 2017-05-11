Gardaí seize €230,000 worth of cannabis in Rathangan

A Garda operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Kildare area has led to the seizure of a large quantity of cannabis herb in Rathangan, close to Kildare's border with Offaly.

Two men were arrested during the planned raid yesterday afternoon, May 10.

Gardaí from the Kildare District were assisted by The Garda Dog unit as they carried out the extensive search of the property at approximately 3pm on Wednesday.

During the search cannabis herb with an estimated street value of up to €230,000 was discovered and two males, one in his 30s and one in his 20s, were arrested at the scene.

Both men were detained under the provisions of Section 2 of The Criminal (Justice) Act 1996 at Newbridge Garda Station.

They have been charged in relation to the seizure and are scheduled to appear before Naas District Court on Thursday.