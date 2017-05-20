Laois TD says changes to TV licence inspection scheme must not hit vulnerable

Laois Sinn Féin TD options must be considered to ensure vulnerable will not suffer if the TV licence inspection function could be given to a private company.

The TD for Laois which takes in South Kildare said the concern is that the State is contracting this service to essentially use "a heavy hand" and in this the most vulnerable people may suffer.

“We welcome that there is no increase in the TV licence and that the Minster is looking at addressing greater compliance of payment of the licence fee but this must be balanced against the need to provide flexible payment options to those on low incomes that may simply struggle every year to pay their licence fee.

“The process of collection of the TV licence fee can also look at other options in regard to creating greater collection rates. A system whereby a TV is registered at purchase and licence required from this point, similar to how a car is registered, may be an option to be explored or registration of service provided by utility companies may also be considered.

He said there is a danger that private collectors could operate without oversight.

"We do not want the situation where demands are placed by a private company on those that are struggling and with limited oversight in how they operate on a day to day basis,” said the TD who is also the party's Spokesman on Energy and Communications.