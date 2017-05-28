Dangerous Abbeyleix footpath to be fixed

A footpath in Abbeyleix so badly damaged that people are falling on it will be repaired by Laois County Council in the coming weeks.

The commitment was given at last week's meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District in Laois County Council, in response to a notice of motion proposed by Cllr Mary Sweeney.

Cllr Sweeney asked the council to repair the damaged paths on the Ballinakill Road, Abbeyleix, adjacent to the traffic lights.

“Somebody had a fall on it recently,” she told the meeting.

In response to Cllr Sweeney's motion, Mr Wes Wilkinson, senior executive engineer with the council, informed her that repairs to the footpath will be carried out at this location in the coming weeks.