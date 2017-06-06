Nearly 2,000 set to sit Leaving and Junior Cert exams in Laois

This Wednesday marks a big day for nearly 2,000 students from across Laois as they begin their Leaving and Junior Certificate exams.

Figures from the State Examinations Commission also reveal a marked increase in the number of females sitting the Leaving Cert compared with 2016.

In total 1,920 secondary school students will sit State exams in Laois this year.

Most of these, 1,006, will sit the Junior Cert. There is a small decline in the number taking this exam in 2017.

A total of 875 pupils will sit the Leaving Cert exam. This is up on last year.

There is a 10 per cent increase in the number of female candidates which stands 427 this year. In 2016, 388 female students sat the final exam.

A total of 39 students will take the Leaving Cert Applied exams.

The exams get underway on Wednesday morning, June 7 at shcools in Portlaoise, Portarlington, Mountmellick, Ballinakill, Mountrath, Clonaslee, Rathdowney and Knockbeg.

Students in both Junior and Leaving cyles start with English.

The Junior Cert exams end on June 21 while the Leaving Cert finishes on June 23. The Leaving Cert Applied programme ends on June 15.

The results of the Leaving Cert will be published on Wednesday, August 16, while the Junior Cert results will be out in September.

In his weekly column for the Leinster Express, Portarlington psychologist, Dr Eddie Murphy says significant exams also are life events and are particularly stressful.

“This is the reason why students are advised regarding appropriate stress management strategies around exam stress. Parents can play a key supportive role.

“ This is one of life's events that you cannot protect your child from. However there are very practical things you can do,” writes Dr Eddie. He outlines more tips in his column on page 38 of this week's Leinster Express.

More than 118,700 will began exams across the country this week -60,248 in Junior Cert and 55,707 at Leaving Cert.