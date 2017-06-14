Music Generation Laois School of Rock and Pop and Trad Summer School workshops

The Music Generation Laois summer programme 2017 includes a busy line up.

There is a School of Rock and Pop running from July 3-7, and a Trad Summer School from July 21-23.

The Trad Summer School includes some very exciting concerts, including an opening gala concert featuring tutors from the

Summer School and the Music Generation Laois Trad Orchestra on Friday, July 21, at the Dunamaise Arts Centre, at 8pm.

Then on Saturday, July 22, Beoga will play at The Courtyard at Kavanaghs, Main Street, Portlaoise at 7pm. Beoga are a brilliant Irish Trad band who have shot to international fame since recording with Ed Sheeran.

There will be a student and tutor concert on Sunday, July 23, in the Portlaoise Further Education and Training Centre, Tower Hill, at 3pm, showcasing students from the summer school.

Read more about Music Generation Laois here.