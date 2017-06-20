Homecoming from Oz for Birr musician

Birr will welcome home one of its favourite sons in July when award winning singer-songwriter and artist Roesy returns to town for the second leg of his 2017 Irish Tour.

The songster, who is now based in Australia, will perform an intimate gig at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Saturday 8 July.

Audiences can expect to hear old favourites like Cast Your Line which aired in early May on The Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch and some new material currently being recorded for his forthcoming EP We Are In The Place due out in October.

Over the past 20 years Roesy has shared the bill with international figures such as Bert Jansch, Ron Sexsmith, Paul Brady, Billy Bragg, John Martyn, Joan Armatrading, Donovan, Shane MacGowan and celebrated Irish author Paul Durcan.

His debut album ‘Sketch the Day, Paint the Night’ (2001) was followed by ‘The Spirit Store’ in 2003 and ‘Only Love is Real’ in 2004.

Roesy comes to the Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, at Saturday, July 8, with the show starting at 8pm.

Tickets are available now priced €16, to book visit www.birrtheatre.com, or call the arts centre's box office on 057 91 22911.

