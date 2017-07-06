Minister Flanagan welcomes extra special needs for Laois

Laois will benefit from thirteen additional SNAs in our local schools for the 2017/18 school term a measure welcomed by Laois TD and Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan.



The allocation of additional Special Needs Assistants will be available for allocation to schools over the period September to December 2017.

Speaking in Leinster House after the announcement, Minister Flanagan said I has been in 'constant communication' with the Minister for Education and Skills Richard Bruton, in recent months highlighting the need for extra supports for children with special needs in Laois.

“This increase reflects the growing participation of children with special educational needs in our local schools and will support their full participation and progression within the educational system. The extra posts will ensure that every child that needs access to SNA support in County Laois can receive this support.

“It is essential that we continue to provide for children with special educational needs in our local schools so they can reach their full potential. More children with Special Educational Needs are participating than ever before and the government is investing more than ever before to support this”

Concluding Minister Flanagan said Special needs assistants continue to play a key role in helping children to participate and progress and I welcome today’s additional allocation in the county.