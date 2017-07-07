Charlie Flanagan welcomes two new National School developments in Laois

Funding has been granted to St Coleman's national School, Stradbally for the building of an ASD Unit and The Rock National School, Mountmellick for the construction of two new Resource Rooms.

Laois TD and Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, has today welcomed the announcement.

“I welcome the news that both schools have been awarded funding to build additional rooms to the existing school structures,” he said.

“Rural schools are the life blood of the community and I am delighted that funding has been awarded to meet the needs of the students,” he added.

“There has been a rapid growth in population in County Laois and it is important that our schools are adequately equipped to deal with the educational needs of our students, I hope that both projects proceed swiftly without delay,” Minister Flanagan added.

“This announcement is a good news story. However, I am acutely aware that a number of schools in Laois are in need of repair and upgrade and I will continue to work with my cabinet colleague Richard Bruton TD, Minister for Education and Skills to ensure that these are addressed,” he concluded.